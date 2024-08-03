StockNews.com Downgrades Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) to Hold

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

BIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $335.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.72. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $419.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

