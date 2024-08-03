StockNews.com Downgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Sell

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FITB. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

