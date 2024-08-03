StockNews.com Downgrades Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Sell

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 7.0 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

