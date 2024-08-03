StockNews.com Downgrades Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) to Buy

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of MPLX opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

