StockNews.com Downgrades Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to Hold

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.50.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $513.14 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $282.49 and a 1-year high of $521.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.59%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 over the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 777.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

