StockNews.com Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Qualys stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.28. Qualys has a 12-month low of $131.07 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,027 shares of company stock worth $4,216,326. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qualys by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

