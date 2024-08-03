StockNews.com Downgrades SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Hold

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SM. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in SM Energy by 66.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

