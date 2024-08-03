StockNews.com Downgrades Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) to Buy

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Tiptree Trading Down 1.2 %

TIPT stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.30. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.62%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at $14,894,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth about $3,427,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 538.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 131,871 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 395,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 41,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.