StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.