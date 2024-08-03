StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.