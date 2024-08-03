StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 9.9 %
ICD stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Contract Drilling
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.