StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 9.9 %

ICD stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

About Independence Contract Drilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190,679 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 3.84% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

