StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

