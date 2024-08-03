StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 70.95% and a return on equity of 83.39%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

