StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEIP. Laidlaw cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma accounts for about 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 9.18% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

