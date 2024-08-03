StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

