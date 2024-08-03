StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.