StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.