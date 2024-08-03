StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
