StockNews.com Upgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Buy

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Bel Fuse Stock Down 7.6 %
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $12,537,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $6,572,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $6,041,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $3,619,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,346,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
