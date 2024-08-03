StockNews.com Upgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Strong-Buy

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.5 %

BTI stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

