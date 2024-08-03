StockNews.com Upgrades Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) to “Buy”

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

ESI stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.