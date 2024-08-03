StockNews.com Upgrades Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) to “Buy”

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Genie Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $435.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.15. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

Genie Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNE. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 63,668.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genie Energy by 1,299.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 85,305 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.