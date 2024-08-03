StockNews.com Upgrades Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) to “Buy”

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Genie Energy Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $435.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.15. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Institutional Trading of Genie Energy
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
