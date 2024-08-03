StockNews.com Upgrades Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to “Strong-Buy”

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Argus increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $14,919,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $4,689,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

