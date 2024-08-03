StockNews.com Upgrades Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to “Buy”

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Spok Stock Performance

Spok stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Spok has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $299.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $90,396.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 31,888 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spok during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spok by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Spok by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Stories

