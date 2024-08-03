StockNews.com Upgrades WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to “Hold”

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $92.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,059,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 324.5% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.