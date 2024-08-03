StockNews.com Upgrades Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to “Strong-Buy”

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of WLDN opened at $37.00 on Friday. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $511.34 million, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $5,633,723.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $92,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,377.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $5,633,723.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

