Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $548.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

