Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRN
Stride Trading Down 1.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.