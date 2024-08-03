Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $393.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $392.00 to $393.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Stryker stock opened at $331.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

