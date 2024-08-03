Summit Insights Downgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Hold

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WDC

Western Digital Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Western Digital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Western Digital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.