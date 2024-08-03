Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $12.66. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 50,692 shares.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,964 shares of company stock worth $189,075. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 5.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

