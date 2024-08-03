SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.08.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

