Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of SRDX opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $588.08 million, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Surmodics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Surmodics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

