SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 8,456 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.6% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagstone Financial Management increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $219.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

