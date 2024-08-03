Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $34.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 70,555 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,335,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 718,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,254,000 after acquiring an additional 740,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.