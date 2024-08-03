Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Shares Down 7%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 182,175,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 90,842,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.12. The company has a market cap of £11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

Featured Stories

