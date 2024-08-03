T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Jon Freier Sells 10,000 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00.

TMUS opened at $188.76 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $193.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.01.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

