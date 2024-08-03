T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Up 2.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $193.63 and last traded at $192.45. Approximately 2,253,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,734,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.07.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,962,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
T-Mobile US Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.01.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
T-Mobile US Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than T-Mobile US
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.