T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Up 2.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $193.63 and last traded at $192.45. Approximately 2,253,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,734,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.07.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,019,788 shares of company stock valued at $685,706,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,962,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.01.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

