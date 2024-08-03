TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Shares Up 2%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €14.59 ($15.86) and last traded at €14.23 ($15.47). 308,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.95 ($15.16).

TAG Immobilien Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.95.

About TAG Immobilien

(Get Free Report)

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.