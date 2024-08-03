Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 250,000 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,222,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,741,105.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $1,726,500.00.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

