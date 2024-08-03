Tamir Peres Sells 5,821 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Herc by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after purchasing an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

