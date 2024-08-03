Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.21, but opened at $42.10. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 212,316 shares traded.

The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 18.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.28.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

