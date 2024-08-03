Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $139.35 and last traded at $138.32, with a volume of 70501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.28.

The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

