Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 285 ($3.67) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.65% from the company’s current price.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

TKO opened at GBX 170 ($2.19) on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of GBX 81 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 238 ($3.06). The company has a market capitalization of £495.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,307.69 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.93.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

