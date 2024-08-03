Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.25) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.25) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 3.0 %
Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
