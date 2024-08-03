TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.702 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

TC Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

NYSE TRP opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

