TC Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

TC Energy stock opened at C$59.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.95. The stock has a market cap of C$61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$59.98.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$24,767.90. In related news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $299,917. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

