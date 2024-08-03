TD Cowen Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $172.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $144.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.52.

Get Generac alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Generac Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.