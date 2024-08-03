TD Securities Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$42.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.44.
TMX Group Stock Down 1.4 %
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
