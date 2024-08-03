TD Securities Raises GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$62.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ATB Capital set a C$66.00 target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.20.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

