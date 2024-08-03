Teekay Tankers Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Teekay Tankers has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers to earn $11.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of TNK opened at $58.13 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.16. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $221.81 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

TNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

