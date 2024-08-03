Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:TNK opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of -0.28. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $221.81 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 266.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 14.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

