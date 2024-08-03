Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

NYSE TDOC opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $178,225. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $9,714,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $8,960,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $3,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.